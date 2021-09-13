2nd Lee County School District staff member dies from COVID-19

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lee County School District staff member died Sunday after fighting against the COVID-19 virus.

According to the School District Facebook post…Bill Bailey worked as a custodian.

Bailey was listed as one of three staff members battling COVID-19 in a Facebook post on August 30th, by the Lee County Elementary School.

The District said in a statement that when they think of Bailey they think of his “contagious smile and positive attitude”.

Bailey is the second Lee County Schools staff member to die of COVID since the start of the school year.

Heather Antle, died two weeks ago after battling the virus. She was an Instructional Assistant with the District.

