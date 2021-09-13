2nd Lee County School District staff member dies from COVID-19

Kicking off last Thursday and going on through Sunday, Comic Con saw a large number of vendors, comic creators, celebrities, and more gather in downtown Lexington to the delight of thousands of visitors.
On September 11, 2021, at approximately 6:06 P.M., KSP Post was notified by the St. Matthews Police Department requesting assistance in attempting to locate several stolen vehicles last known traveling southbound on I-65. The vehicles were involved in a stolen vehicle ring investigation by the St. Matthews Police Department.
Kicking off last Thursday and going on through Sunday, Comic Con saw a large number of vendors, comic creators, celebrities, and more gather in downtown Lexington to the delight of thousands of visitors.
On September 11, 2021, at approximately 6:06 P.M., KSP Post was notified by the St. Matthews Police Department requesting assistance in attempting to locate several stolen vehicles last known traveling southbound on I-65. The vehicles were involved in a stolen vehicle ring investigation by the St. Matthews Police Department.