Celebrating history at the Ravenna Railroad Festival

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
24

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A town steeped in the railroad…celebrates that history during the Ravenna Railroad Festival.

Hundreds of people shared memories, and train rides.

The two-day festival ends Sunday and includes arts, crafts, antique cars, food and music. It’s about the railroad with rides available on trains of all sizes. Some lucky people even got to drive the steam engine.

“My son Jeremiah loves trains and he’s got his his great grandpa’s hat on today. Our family thinks it’s extra special so just knowing how much the railroad has been part of our lives. My pawpaw was actually born on a train car so railroads have been a special part of our family. It’s extra special to see trains moving in these yards again is really cool.” said Kim McGowan, granddaughter of railroad worker.

The festival included a tribute to the 20th anniversary of 9-11, a salute to first responders in the community and the singing of the national anthem by miss Kentucky Haley Wheeler of Powell County.

