London Fire Department pays its respects

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The London Fire Department is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, reminding us to never forget about what happened that day.

The event, held at the London-Laurel County Farmer’s Market, included food trucks, a ceremony with special speakers, members of the military, law enforcement, and first responders, and a chance to get an inside look at the Laurel County and London Fire Department’s trucks. It’s all to pay their respects to the people who lost their lives in the tragic attacks.

“The world has forgot, and we don’t ever want them to forget. There was a reason why that day happened. And as a fire department, as a city, we want to always remember and respect them,” said London Fire Chief Carl Hacker.

The event also included the “stair challenge,” allowing people to climb the equivalent of the 110 flights of stairs first responders had to climb that day.

London native Susan Goss was 14 when 9/11 happened, and her father has been a London firefighter for over 30 years. She’s taken on the stair challenge barefoot, and climbed to about the halfway point. She says she plans to finish the 110 flights before she leaves.

For Goss, what the first responders had to sacrifice that day hits close to home.

“I guess seeing some of the ladder trucks and stuff in the rubble, it made a big impact. Um, because that easily could have been my dad, very much so, had we been living there, because he would have been right in the midst of it, because that’s just who he is as a person,” said Goss.

Goss encourages everyone to keep remembering and keep educating the younger generations on what happened.

“Just remember, because this day is a history. A lot of us seen it unfold. Keep it alive. Remember those who fell,” said Goss.

The event was held Saturday from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.