Residents of Burgin, Winchester, Lexington, other cities named to boards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
— Appointed Marianne Butler as a member of the Public Service Commission.
— Appointed John Stovall as a member of the Kentucky Lottery Corporation Board of Directors.
- John Stovall of Louisville is president of Teamsters Local 783. He replaces Jan Buddeke, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending November 28, 2021.
— Appointed the following as members of the Kentucky Health Benefit Exchange Advisory Board.
- Eric Friedlander, Secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
- Sharon Clark, Commissioner of the Department of Insurance.
- Ryan Sadler of Louisville is plan president of Passport Health Plan and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2024.
- Harry Hayes of Louisville is a salesman at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2024.
- Mark Kleiner of Prospect is president of Preferred Insurance Group and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2024.
- April Hester of Smiths Grove is a CRNA at Antebellum Anesthesia and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023.
- Joe Ellis of Benton is an optometrist at Clarkson Eyecare and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2024.
- John Mark Fones of Bowling Green is senior vice president at Med Center Health and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023.
- Martha Mather of Louisville is chief administrative officer at UofL – Peace Hospital and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2024.
- Jared Ravenscraft of Morehead is the owner of New Frontier and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2024.
- David Roode of Ludlow is a musician and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023.
- Supraja Parthasarathy of Louisville is a pediatric anesthesiologist at Pediatric Anaesthesia Associates and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2023.
- Brenda McClanahan of Lexington is retired and shall serve for a term expiring June 3, 2024.
— Appointed Paul Goodpaster as a member of the State Investment Commission.
- Paul Goodpaster of Morehead is a banker at The Citizens Bank. He replaces William Fallon, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2025.
— Appointed Diana Berry as a member of the Education Professional Standards Board.
- Diana Berry of Bardstown is a board member at Nelson County Schools. She replaces Steven Scrivner, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 30, 2023.
— Appointed Joe Ellis as a member of the Kentucky Board of Optometric Examiners. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed William Reynolds.
- Joe Ellis of Benton is an optometrist at Clarkson Eyecare. He replaces Lee Peplinski, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Feb. 9, 2023.
- William Reynolds of Richmond is an optometrist at Eye Care Center and shall serve for a term expiring July 1, 2025.
— Reappointed Scott Kirkpatrick, David Pedigo, Patrick Henderson and Emily Sayers as members of the Center for Pollution Prevention Board of Directors. Gov. Beshear has also appointed David Pedigo as chair.
- Scott Kirkpatrick of Paducah is a technical manager at Phoenix Paper Wickliffe and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2024.
- David Pedigo of Elizabethtown is a senior environmental engineer at Akebono Brake Corporation and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2024.
- Patrick Henderson of Irvington is a farmer and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2024.
- Emily Sayers of Erlanger is a project manager at Gateway Community & Technical College and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2024.
— Appointed Hal McCoy as a member of the Land Bank Authority, Inc. to represent Hopkinsville/Christian County.
- Hal McCoy of Hopkinsville is self-employed. He replaces Wynn Radford, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 31, 2025.
— Reappointed Chynna Hibbitts, Daniel Goyette and Whitney Lawson as members of the Public Advocacy Commission.
- Chynna Hibbitts of Prestonsburg is an attorney at Landrum & Shouse and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2025.
- Daniel Goyette of Louisville is a former Jefferson District Public Defender and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2025.
- Whitney Lawson of Frankfort is an attorney at True Guarnieri Ayer LLP and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2025.
— Reappointed Billy Ray Campbell and Aaron Royster as members of the Kentucky Board of Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Pedorthics.
- Billy Ray Campbell of Louisville is a pedorthist at the Center for Orthotic & Prosthetic Care and shall serve for a term expiring July 1, 2024.
- Aaron Royster of La Grange is a prosthetist and orthotist at Hanger Clinic and shall serve for a term expiring July 1, 2024.
— Appointed Renee Causey-Upton and Jill Phelps as members of the Kentucky Board of Licensure for Occupational Therapy.
- Renee Causey-Upton of Georgetown is an associate professor of occupational therapy at Eastern Kentucky University. She replaces Joshua Skuller, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2024.
- Jill Phelps of Somerset is an occupational therapist at Cornerstone Rehabilitation. She replaces Shara Page, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2024.
— Appointed the following as members of the Reading Diagnostic and Intervention Grant Steering Committee:
- Hannah Edelen of Covington is a teacher at Covington Independent Schools and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2022.
- Bobbie Barrier of Monticello is a reading recovery teacher at Bell Elementary School and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2023.
- Dawn Sexton of Burgin is a teacher at Burgin Independent Schools and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2024.
- Penny Howell of Crestwood is a professor at the University of Louisville and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2023.
- Susan Cantrell of Winchester is a professor at the University of Kentucky and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2024.
- Nancy Hulan of Bowling Green is a professor at Western Kentucky University and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2022.
- Sam Sams of Georgetown is a principal at Frankfort Independent Schools and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2024.
- Jessica Sparrow of Bardstown is a district library media specialist at Nelson County Schools and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2022.
- Neil Chethik of Lexington is an author and director of the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2023.
- Lisa King of Lexington is retired and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2024.
- Dreama Gentry of Paint Lick is executive director of Partners for Education at Berea College and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2022.
— Appointed Doug Aaron and Bart Bryant as members of a pool to serve on the Transportation Cabinet Engineering and Engineering-Related Services Selection Committee. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Bruce Scott.
- Doug Aaron of Russell Springs is retired and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2022.
- Bart Bryant of Hazel Green is a civil engineer for the City of Lexington and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2022.
- Bruce Scott of Frankfort is an independent contractor and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 1, 2022.
— Appointed the following as members of the Kentucky State Board on Electric Generation and Transmission Siting:
- Greg Coulson of Cynthiana, representing residents of Harrison County.
- Patrick Henderson of Irvington, representing residents of Breckenridge County and Meade County.
- Jeff Greer of Brandenburg, representing residents of Meade County.