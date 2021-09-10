Portion of Versailles Road to be milled, repaved; traffic delays six nights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews will begin milling and repaving work on Versailles Road between Parkers Mill and Oxford Circle (west intersection) starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 12.

The work, which will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., is expected to take six nights.

- Advertisement -

Outbound lane milling will begin the first night, and will take one or two nights to complete. Following completion, the outbound lanes will be paved. Once the paving begins, inbound lane milling will begin.

One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times.

The work is part of the Versailles Road Corridor Improvement Project, an initiative to make the corridor much safer for the many pedestrians who use it.

Improvements include new curbs, wider sidewalks that are away from the edge of the road, retaining walls and a grass median between Village Drive and Mason Headley Road.