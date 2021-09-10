Former Kentucky Priest walks 750-mile pilgrimage through Central America

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former Kentucky Priest has undertaken a 750-mile pilgrimage to raise funds to support a Central American school.

Father Miguel Alvizures has served with the St. Lawrence Parish of Lawrenceburg, St. Leo Parish in Versailles and Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary in Lexington. In 2017, he co-founded the Little Mountain School in Palencia, Guatemala.

In honor of the year 2021 to St. Joseph and to support the school’s work, Father Alvizures began the walk that has been named El Camino de San Jose.

Father Alvizures and the team started the walk in Palencia and have traveled around 435 miles through El Salvador and Honduras. The pilgrimage is currently located in La Cruz, Costa Rica. They anticipate to go another 125 miles to reach the Metropolitan Cathedral of San Hose in Costa Rica by Sept. 20.