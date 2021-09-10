Floyd County Schools to continue mask requirement

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Superintendent Anna Shepherd announced that Floyd County Schools will continue to follow their Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity Service Plan, approved by the Floyd County Board of Education on Aug. 23.

Superintendent Shepherd commented, “We want everyone to be clear about the masking

expectations for students, staff and visitors for our school district. We are following our Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity Service Plan and this plan outlines guidance to try to remain at school in person. We are committed to having in person classes for students and in order to keep that going, we will be requiring masks at this time.”

The superintendent’s statement detailed the district’s plans for when masks will be mandated. All staff and students above the age of two will have to wear masks inside all buildings and school buses when the county is identified as red or orange. Mask wearing will still be encouraged when the postivity rate and number of cases are lower.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our students and staff, and at this time, masks and vaccines are two of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID,” Shepherd said. “We are following CDC guidelines and have other mitigating factors in place, like temperature checks, grouping students when possible, providing masks and isolation rooms and trying to maintain social distancing. We are cleaning and disinfecting more and are trying to do what we can to keep all of our students and staff healthy.”

Shepherd concluded the message saying, “As long as the positivity rate is high and the risk is deemed higher, we will wear masks. As long as we can take simple steps to protect children, we will. We want parents to know that your kids are our kids and we want to do what we can to keep them healthy. Please help us protect Floyd County’s children. Talk to your doctor about being vaccinated. Wear a mask when you are out in public. Try to maintain social distancing. Do your part to help us protect our kids.”