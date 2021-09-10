Bridge work to close I-75 southbound lane Monday night in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of I-75 southbound (right lane) at mile point 2.5 will be closed overnight beginning Monday, September 13 at 9 a.m. until Tuesday, September 14 at noon.

The overnight lane closure is necessary to allow crews to perform bridge repair operations.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.