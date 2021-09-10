Bird tests positive for West Nile, mosquito spraying planned

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will spray for mosquitoes early on the morning of Sept. 14 in the 40505 and 40511 zip codes after a bird in the area tested positive West Nile Virus.
Spraying will be done between 3-6 a.m. Tuesday.
For spraying to occur, the wind speed must be less than 10 mph, the temperature must be greater than 55 degrees F and there can be no rain or dense fog.
The mosquito spray used by the health department only affects adult mosquitoes that are in the air at the time of spraying.
To learn more about LFCHD’s mosquito program, please visit: https://www.lfchd.org/fight-the-bite-eliminate-mosquitoes-this-summer/.