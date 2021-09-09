‘Have watched patients plead with God,’ health care workers say

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – It has become a regular refrain for weeks; health care professionals begging their communities to do their part to help fight the COVID surge.

For health care workers in Corbin, London and surrounding areas, the strain and pressure created by the COVID pandemic is getting more and more personal.

“We need all hands on deck to prevent our system from being more overwhelmed – I would say it’s on the brink,” said Dr. David Worthy, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Corbin. “The hospitals are doing the best they can, they’re surviving, but there’s really not much more capacity.”

Those on the front lines of taking care for the dozens who are sick and filling hospital and ICU beds know all too well the emotional toll the virus has on families losing their loved ones.

“I’ve seen personally patients bargaining with doctors and with God, expressing guilt, regret, remorse over something they couldn’t change – that they were powerless against,” shared Phillip Johnson, a retired chaplain.

For 18 months, health care workers have been on the front lines of the COVID fight. Despite better tools and more understanding of how to fight the virus, new cases and postivity rates are at new highs.

The state’s health care heroes are getting more and more tired.

“It’s been harder and harder for staff to rally around and support one another. The emotional, the physical, the spiritual fatigue is very real,” said Dr. Shelley Stanko, chief medical officer at Saint Joseph London.

Health care workers say getting vaccinated should be a basic spiritual request.

“I see that this is something that comes with scriptural backing – to love my neighbor as I love myself. It’s not just about me, it’s about me loving my neighbor,” Johnson stated.

During the press conference held Thursday, hospital leaders also spoke about recent updates to hospital visitation guidelines, changes to COVID-19 surge plans, the impact the virus is having on local emergency rooms, and the change in patients who are seeking emergency care, among other important topics.

“We believed it was important for our hospitals in the London-Corbin area to share with our community the impact COVID-19 is having on our communities,” said John Yanes, president at Saint Joseph London. “Most of the patients in our hospitals now are younger, sicker and unvaccinated. Our best resource to care for our families, friends and neighbors, and to end this pandemic is the vaccine. We urge the community to get the COVID vaccine and continue to wear a mask, especially inside or in large crowds outdoors.”

“Throughout the past 18 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has been very hard on our nation, our state and our community. When the first cases were reported, no one imagined that this health care crisis would last this long, or affect so many. Recently, we have seen a significant increase in the COVID positivity rate in our area. Our hospital has the highest number of COVID inpatients we have seen since the pandemic began, and they are much younger and much sicker than before. Although we are taking every precaution to keep our patients, visitors, and staff safe, the numbers continue to rise,” stated Anthony Powers, president at Baptist Health Corbin. “Our staff are working tirelessly to care for our patients. I am in awe of their resilience, but they are growing tired. Together, we are asking that everyone do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Please get vaccinated, and please continue to take precautions such as wearing a mask and social distancing as much as possible.”