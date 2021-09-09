Police investigating two overnight shootings in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating two overnight shootings.
The first shooting happened in the 600 block of Triple Crown Parkway.
According to police, officers received reports of gunshots on Triple Crown Parkway just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. On the way to the scene, officers say they received another call about a man lying in the road in the same area.
Upon arrival, officers say they found a man who had been shot. Police say at first they were unsure if the man was shot at that location, but then officers found a bullet hole in a nearby townhouse.
Police say the people inside the townhouse were not hurt, and were not involved in the shooting.
According to police, the victim has non-life threatening injuries.
The second shooting happened around 2:30 Thursday morning.
Just after 2:30 a.m., police say they received reports of a suspicious man, who was possibly naked, in the area of Breckenridge Street and Shropshire Avenue.
According to police, when officers arrived they found a man who had been shot.
Police say the man has non-life threatening injuries and was not cooperative. Officers say they do not know much about the situation.
Police are investigating both shootings.