Police investigating two overnight shootings in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating two overnight shootings.

The first shooting happened in the 600 block of Triple Crown Parkway.

- Advertisement -

According to police, officers received reports of gunshots on Triple Crown Parkway just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. On the way to the scene, officers say they received another call about a man lying in the road in the same area.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man who had been shot. Police say at first they were unsure if the man was shot at that location, but then officers found a bullet hole in a nearby townhouse.

Police say the people inside the townhouse were not hurt, and were not involved in the shooting.

According to police, the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., police say they received reports of a suspicious man, who was possibly naked, in the area of Breckenridge Street and Shropshire Avenue.

According to police, when officers arrived they found a man who had been shot.

Police say the man has non-life threatening injuries and was not cooperative. Officers say they do not know much about the situation.

Police are investigating both shootings.