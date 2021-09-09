MSU marketing professor passes away

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Public Relations) – The Morehead State community mourns the loss of Dr. Michelle Kunz, professor of marketing, who died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her residence in Mt. Sterling.



Born Sept. 6, 1955, in Hosington, Kansas, she was the wife of Dale Kunz and the daughter of Vernon and the late Verna Pejsha Riemann.



Kunz started teaching at MSU in 1988 and taught classes in introductory marketing, consumer behavior, retail management, sustainable marketing and marketing administration. During her time at MSU, she presented at numerous academic conferences and reviewed academic journals. In 2007, she was named Volunteer of the Year in Marketing by Multimedia Educational Resource for Learning and Online Teaching (MERLOT). The following year, MERLOT named Kunz the recipient of its Editorial Board House Cup Award.



Kunz held degrees from Kansas Wesleyan University, Kansas State University and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She was a member of the American Association of University Women, the Costume Society of America, the Kentucky Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, and the Kappa Omicron Nu and Phi Kappa Phi honors societies.



Kunz was a passionate animal advocate, adopting several cats and supporting animal rescue projects.



At her request, there will be no memorial service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Coffman Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike Lexington, Kentucky 40504.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coffmanfuneral.com/obituary/Michelle-Kunz.

