Lexington Christian golf coach among those to join Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Golf Coaches Association has announced its 2021 class of the KGCA Coaches Hall of Fame, which will be inducted on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at the conclusion of the KGCA All State Championships, held at the University of Kentucky Club in Lexington.

The KGCA honors coaches each year who have made significant contributions to the game of high school golf in Kentucky, and has chosen four individuals for this first class who have helped to lead the way in making high school golf in the Commonwealth such an outstanding sport.

- Advertisement -

This group was chosen from seven nominations to the Hall of Fame committee earlier this fall and will all be attending the ceremony prior to the awards at the conclusion of the tournament.

Nominees who were not chosen this year will remain in nomination in proceeding years by the committee, along with new nominees.

This year’s class will include:

H.D. “Dave” Cowden, Hancock County

Cowden has been the head coach for the Hancock County golf teams since he started the programs in 1971, and shares coaching duties with his daughter currently. He has also served as a long time Athletic Director at Hancock County, and has run the Hancock County Schoolboy Classic tournament for the past 27 years, and has run the Girls All A State Tournament since its inception. He also served 11 years on the KHSAA Golf Advisory Board, and was instrumental in adding the 5th player to post season play, and also in moving the sport from spring to fall.

Eric Geldhof, Lexington Christian Academy

Geldhof has been the head coach for the LCA Boys golf team for 20 years and during his time, his teams have won three state championships, been runner up once, and placed in the top 5 three other occasions. The school has also won 7 regional championships and 9 All A State Championships during his tenure. He has hosted the Kentucky Cup Invitational for 15 years, has served as a KHSAA Regional manager and is member of the First Tee Advisory Board and is a board member of the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association.

Matt Logic, Bowling Green

Logic served as coach of the Bowling Green Boys golf team for 13 years , and during his tenure, the Purples won two state championships in 1996 and 1997, and were runner up in 2007. His teams won 8 regional titles in this time, and finished as region runner up three times. He was also the host of the Bowling Green Invitational during his coaching career, and also coached the Bowling Green baseball team to a state runner-up finish in 1995.

Mark Price, Daviess County

Price was the Boys golf coach at Daviess County for 24 years, and led his team to the KHSAA state championship in 1995. His teams also notched 4 other top-5 finishes in the state tournament, including runner up in 1993. Price’s teams dominated Region II tournaments during his time, winning 10 times, and he was the long time host of the Daviess County Invitational Tournament. In 2006, he founded the GO Junior Golf Series for junior players 18 and under, which he still serves as director for today.