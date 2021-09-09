KSP Trooper of the Year from Hazard to be honored at UK game

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky State Police trooper will be honored during Saturday night’s University of Kentucky football game.

Jerry Baker Jr., who is stationed in Post 13 in Hazard, has been named the KSP ‘Trooper of the Year.’ He has served for three years.

His picture will be displayed at the Kentucky Wildcats game when the Missouri Tigers come to town. It’s part of the Kentucky Heroes Day celebration.

When the awards were handed out in July, it was a big event for Southeast Kentucky as Trooper Shane Jacobs from KSP Post 10 in Harlan was named 2019 Public Affairs Officer of the Year. Jacobs is a 19-year veteran of the agency.