Keeneland’s September yearling sale begins Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Keeneland’s internationally important September Yearling Sale opens for the 78th time on Monday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET with the first of 11 sessions of top-class Thoroughbred racing prospects. A total of 4,037 yearlings have been cataloged to the sale, which runs through Friday, Sept. 24 and again will offer online bidding and telephone bidding to accommodate those unable to attend.

Keeneland has arranged Week 1 of the September Sale to present a large concentration of premium horses to as many of the prominent domestic and international buyers who annually participate in the auction as possible. A total of 1,102 yearlings were cataloged to Books 1-2 during the first four sessions on Sept. 13-16 before the sale takes a one-day hiatus and resumes Sept. 18-24.

- Advertisement -

“The importance of the September Sale to the health of the Thoroughbred industry and to the economy of Central Kentucky cannot be overstated,” Keeneland Vice President of Sales Tony Lacy said. “The finest yearlings from this year’s crop will be offered during the two weeks of the sale, giving buyers from around the world the opportunity to select racing prospects at all price points to race in the U.S. or in their home countries. Keeneland has elevated the sale atmosphere to enhance the full experience for sellers and buyers and to celebrate all the Bluegrass has to offer those who are passionate about horses.”

Graduates of the September Sale excel in the world’s most important races. Through Labor Day, the sale had produced the winners of 249 stakes this year, including the winners of 34 Grade/Group 1 races. Among them are holiday weekend Grade 1 winners Echo Zulu (Spinaway), Max Player (Jockey Club Gold Cup) and War Like Goddess (Flower Bowl) at Saratoga along with Pinehurst (Runhappy Del Mar Futurity) at Del Mar.

The half-sister to Echo Zulu (Hip 43, a filly by American Pharoah) is among the siblings to a number of recent Grade 1 winners of 2021 at Saratoga and Del Mar that highlight the September Sale catalog. Others include the half-brother to champion and Ketel One Ballerina winner Gamine (Hip 486, a colt by Kantharos), the full sister to Hopeful winner Gunite (Hip 539, a filly by Gun Runner), the half-brother to Forego winner Yaupon (Hip 73, a colt by Good Magic) and the half-brother to TVG Del Mar Debutante winner Grace Adler (Hip 99, a colt by Into Mischief).

Among the notable stallions with their first crop of yearlings in this year’s September Sale catalog is 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify. Other first-crop stallions include Accelerate, Always Dreaming, Bolt d’Oro, City of Light, Cloud Computing, Collected, Good Magic, Good Samaritan, Mendelssohn, Mo Town, Mor Spirit, Oscar Performance, Tapwrit and West Coast.

Cataloged yearlings represent such leading sires as American Pharoah, Australia (GB), Bernardini, Candy Ride (ARG), Churchill (IRE), Constitution, Curlin, Distorted Humor, Empire Maker, Fastnet Rock (AUS), Flatter, Galileo (IRE), Ghostzapper, Gun Runner, Highland Reel (IRE), Into Mischief, Kingman (GB), Kitten’s Joy, Le Havre (IRE), Lope de Vega (IRE), Malibu Moon, Mastercraftsman (IRE), Medaglia d’Oro, More Than Ready, Munnings, No Nay Never, Not This Time, Nyquist, Pioneerof the Nile, Quality Road, Saxon Warrior (JPN), Speightstown, Tapit, Tiznow, Twirling Candy, Uncle Mo, Union Rags, War Front, Wootton Bassett (GB) and Zoffany (IRE).

COVID-19 protocols

For the September Sale, Keeneland’s grounds are open to sales participants and the public, and the Sales Pavilion and Arena will operate at full capacity. Keeneland continues to follow the direction of local and national health guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic to create the safest environment possible for sales participants.

Keeneland strongly encourages vaccinations for all eligible individuals.

Consistent with current CDC guidelines, Keeneland strongly recommends that all sales participants, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask when indoors. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

For additional safety, all Keeneland employees regardless of vaccination status will wear masks while indoors. Unvaccinated employees will continue to be tested weekly.

“Rising Stock” preview show airs Saturday; follow the sale on TVG2, Keeneland.com

Coverage of the September Sale begins Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. when TVG2 will air “Rising Stock,” an hourlong preview show hosted by Gabby Gaudet and Scott Hazelton at Keeneland with Christina Blacker in the TVG studio. “Rising Stock” will be rebroadcast Sunday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 a.m. on TVG and at 11 a.m. on TVG2.

TVG2’s live coverage of the September Sale will take place the first four days of the auction:

Sept. 13-14: 1-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 16: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As always, Keeneland will livestream the entire September Sale at Keeneland.com.

2021 September Sale schedule

The September Sale will take place as follows:

Week 1

Book 1 – Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 13-14. Sessions begin at 1 p.m. A total of 404 yearlings, including five supplements, are cataloged over the two days.

New for 2021 is the RNA Reoffer, which will begin immediately following the final hip of the Sept. 14 session as an option for sellers of yearlings that do not meet their reserves during the first session. (Click here for information about the RNA Reoffer.)

Book 2 – Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 15-16. Sessions begin at 11 a.m. A total of 698 yearlings are cataloged over the two days.

Friday, Sept. 17 – A “dark day” when no sale will be conducted.

Week 2

Book 3 – Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 18-19. Sessions begin at 10 a.m. A total of 827 yearlings are cataloged over the two days.

Book 4 – Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 20-21. Sessions begin at 10 a.m. A total of 829 yearlings are cataloged over the two days.

Book 5 – Wednesday-Friday, Sept. 22-24. Sessions begin at 10 a.m. A total of 1,279 yearlings are cataloged over the three days.

Amenities enhance unique experience

For the September Sale, Keeneland is committed to hosting a world-class event that facilitates business while creating an enjoyable atmosphere for guests. Click here for the On-Site Experience Guide to learn more. In addition:

Keeneland Hospitality will offer a variety of culinary options around the grounds ranging from seated meals to grab-and-go snacks. Venues include the Limestone Café, Terrace Grill (weather permitting), Phoenix Room and Track Kitchen.

Valet parking will be offered. Otherwise, patrons may park in any spot not marked as reserved.

Golf cart shuttles will be available to transport sales clients around the grounds.

Useful links for the September Sale