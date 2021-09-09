Hundreds gather for 9/11 stair climb

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – September 11, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the tragic 9/11 attacks.

Thursday, about 600 people gathered at Kroger Field to climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs–the same number first responders climbed during the attacks–to honor the 403 firefighters and police officers killed on September 11, 2001.

- Advertisement -

Members of the Lexington Fire Department, Lexington Police Department, members of the military, and civilians were among those who completed the climb. For many, the climb is personal and emotional.

Melissa Kamphake, owner of Big Blue Strength and wife to a Lexington firefighter, completed the climb with her son, Joseph.

“My husband…is a fireman and so he risks his life every day and so it means a lot for us to be able to do this for the people who sacrificed their lives on 9/11,” said Melissa Kamphake.

This year, the climb moved from the 5/3 Bank building to Kroger Field. Kamphake remembers being on University of Kentucky’s campus as a student during the attacks.

“I do remember being here at UK when it all went down and when it happened. My roommates from college–we talk to each other every 9/11 so I do think about this event every year when it comes around. Now I know how long I’ve been in Lexington since I was here when it happened and remember all the things we felt that day,” said Kamphake.

Like Kamphake’s son, Joseph, some completing the climb aren’t old enough to remember 9/11. Battalion Chief Jordan Saas says events like this help educate younger generations on what happened.

“It’s important that we educate the younger generations. There are people climbing today that weren’t even born when 9/11 happened…we need to help the younger generations with remembering what happened,” said Chief Saas.

Each climber was given a card to wear with the name of a first responder who died during the attacks. Right before their last climb, participants rung a ceremonial bell. According to Lexington firefighter John Barnott, it’s a tradition.

“That’s a police and fire department tradition, it’s kind of a last call. So they’ll ring the bell and say the name of that person they’re climbing for. And then the last climb is the memorial,” said Barnott.

Climbers say it could take anywhere from one hour to four to complete the 110 flights of stairs.