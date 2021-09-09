FCPS announces bus cancellations Thursday, September 9

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County public schools has announced morning bus route cancellations for Thursday, September . The district continues to face a bus driver and bus monitor shortage.

AM Bus 1819 Bryan Station High Winburn

AM Bus 610 Russell Cave Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle

AM Bus 2118 RISE

AM Bus 877 Veterans Park Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus 310 Brenda Cowan Henry Clay Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus 22 Booker T Washington Bryan Station High Crawford

AM Bus 14 Tates Creek High

AM Bus 970 Garrett Morgan Henry Clay Crawford

AM Bus 112 Squires Henry Clay

