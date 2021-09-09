FCPS announces bus cancellations Thursday, September 9

Macey Fix
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County public schools has announced morning bus route cancellations for Thursday, September . The district continues to face a bus driver and bus monitor shortage.

AM Bus 1819  Bryan Station High  Winburn

AM Bus  610  Russell Cave  Bryan Station High  Bryan Station Middle

AM Bus 2118 RISE

AM Bus  877 Veterans Park  Tates Creek High  Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus 310  Brenda Cowan  Henry Clay  Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus 22  Booker T Washington  Bryan Station High  Crawford

AM Bus 14  Tates Creek High

AM Bus 970  Garrett Morgan  Henry Clay  Crawford

AM Bus 112  Squires  Henry Clay

For additional information from the district, click HERE.