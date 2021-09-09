FCPS announces bus cancellations Thursday, September 9

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County public schools has announced morning bus route cancellations for Thursday, September . The district continues to face a bus driver and bus monitor shortage.
AM Bus 1819 Bryan Station High Winburn
AM Bus 610 Russell Cave Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle
AM Bus 2118 RISE
AM Bus 877 Veterans Park Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle
AM Bus 310 Brenda Cowan Henry Clay Edythe J Hayes
AM Bus 22 Booker T Washington Bryan Station High Crawford
AM Bus 14 Tates Creek High
AM Bus 970 Garrett Morgan Henry Clay Crawford
AM Bus 112 Squires Henry Clay
For additional information from the district, click HERE.