“Test to stay” launching in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – “Test to Stay” is a new way school boards are trying to keep as many students in the classroom as possible during the coronavirus pandemic. The program has been in place for weeks in Green County and is expected to start in Fayette County next week.

Right now, students are quarantined after they’re around someone at school who tests positive for COVID-19. “Test to Stay” gives parents the option of letting their child be tested before school following that COVID exposure. If the child tests negative, they can stay in school instead of being sent home. The program uses of rapid PCR tests.

“I think that if we can get information and get data and know for sure that kids are testing negative, I think that’s going to make everybody, parents and students and teachers, all feel much better about the situation,” says Mickey Campbell, a Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) teacher and parent.

Green county has been using the “Test to Stay” program for a month.

“We’re approaching 175 students since the week of August the 9th have been enrolled in this program,” says Green County Superintendent Will Hodges. “So during that time almost 160 of those students have remained negative, so instead of those 160 students going home for two weeks, they’ve been in school for two weeks.”

As of Wednesday night, FCPS reports over 1,500 students in quarantine. Teachers say even though students can access their assignments online, they are missing vital parts of lessons.

“I think for the vast majority of students being in person and being able to have discussion and ask questions is the best case scenario for them,” says Campbell.

Hodges says in his district, most parents have opted in to this testing program but for those who didn’t, he says he’s only heard of one concern.

“The few that we have that do not want their child to participate in this, they’re just against having their child tested on a daily basis,” says Hodges.

“I think if teachers can focus on what they do best, and that’s teaching, without having so much worry about all the other factors that are floating around, it’s going to make it better for everybody,” says Campbell.