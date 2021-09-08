Cold front to bring rain showers and a few storms Wednesday

The day on Wednesday won’t be a complete was out, but showers and a few storms will be possible ahead of the front as it moves through Kentucky. Areas in central Kentucky will see the rain for your mid-to-late morning, while eastern Kentucky will see rain a few storms for the afternoon/evening. Comfortable and dry conditions will settle in to end the work-week behind the cold front. – Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet

WEDNESDAY– Scattered showers along a cold front, drying out through the evening. Highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – Clouds clearing, cooler temperatures. Lows in the mid 50s.