Cold front to bring rain showers and a few storms Wednesday

By
Dillon Gaudet
-
0
27604

The day on Wednesday won’t be a complete was out, but showers and a few storms will be possible ahead of the front as it moves through Kentucky. Areas in central Kentucky will see the rain for your mid-to-late morning, while eastern Kentucky will see rain a few storms for the afternoon/evening. Comfortable and dry conditions will settle in to end the work-week behind the cold front. – Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet

WEDNESDAY– Scattered showers along a cold front, drying out through the evening. Highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – Clouds clearing, cooler temperatures. Lows in the mid 50s.

Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet
Facebook | Twitter dgaudet@wtvq.com

Zabrecky
GZabrecky@wtvq.com