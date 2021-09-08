FCPS announces bus route cancellations Wednesday, September 8

By
Macey Fix
-
0
87

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County public schools has announced morning bus route cancellations for Wednesday, September 8. The district continues to face a bus driver and bus monitor shortage.

AM Bus  874  Deep Springs

AM Bus  1959  Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle

AM Bus  409  Lansdowne  Tates Creek High  Tates Creek Midle

AM Bus  319  Breckinridge  Henry Clay

AM Bus  883  Southern Elementary  Tates Creek High  Southern Middle

AM Bus  610  Russell Cave  Bryan Station High  Bryan Station Middle

For additional information from the district, click HERE.