FCPS announces bus route cancellations Wednesday, September 8

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County public schools has announced morning bus route cancellations for Wednesday, September 8. The district continues to face a bus driver and bus monitor shortage.

AM Bus 874 Deep Springs

AM Bus 1959 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle

AM Bus 409 Lansdowne Tates Creek High Tates Creek Midle

AM Bus 319 Breckinridge Henry Clay

AM Bus 883 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle

AM Bus 610 Russell Cave Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle

For additional information from the district, click HERE.