Drainage pipe replacement to close KY 541 in Breathitt County

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Upcoming road work will close KY 541 in the Mt. Carmel area of Breathitt County starting Monday, Sept. 13.
The closure will be at mile marker 8 and lasting until Friday, Sept. 17 for drainage pipe replacement. The project will take place between the intersection of KY 205, or old KY 15, and Kentucky Mountain Bible College.
The road will be closed during evening and overnight hours, not just when workers are present.
There will not be a signed detour posted. To bypass the closure, drivers can take KY 205, KY 15, KY 30 and KY 52 as an alternate route.