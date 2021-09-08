Deputy jailer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs at Floyd jail

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A deputy jailer has been charged with being paid $1,500 to smuggle drugs into the Floyd County Detention Center.

According to the Martin Police Department, deputy jailer Dustin W. Johnson, of Creekside Lane in Minnie, admitted to the plan and said although he was caught Sunday, he’d successfully smuggled items in on two previous occasions.

He is charged with first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana and second-degree official misconduct, police said.

A deputy jailer at the Floyd County Jail was arrested over the weekend after an investigation by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found that he was attempting to bring drugs and other contraband into the jail.

According to an arrest citation by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Oliver Little, on Sept. 5, he and Deputy Justin Szymchack were contacted by Lt. Brad Fields, with the jail, who reported jail officials had received information Johnson, was attempting to deliver narcotics into the jail, Martin Police said.

The deputies had been told Johnson had narcotics in his car, which was parked on jail property. Szymchack, the citation said, deployed K9 Unit Drago, who indicated drugs were present in Johnson’s vehicle, according to the police Facebook post.

Little wrote the deputies, along with Fields, contacted Johnson and asked if they could search his vehicle. Johnson, the citation said, consented to the search and opened his vehicle, according to the post.

The citation said deputies found several bags of suspected meth, suboxone, and marijuana as well as suspected tobacco a cell phone and charger, vape ‘juice’ and other contraband, according to the citation.

The citation alleged Johnson admitted he was planning to deliver the items to an inmate inside the jail and told investigators he’d been paid $1,500 to bring the items to the inmate and he had done it two other times during the last two months.