Death of 15-year-old, other record numbers mark COVID worries

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Record high positivity, record high hospitalizations, the death of a 15-year-old all add up to one of the state’s worst-ever daily COVID reports.

Wednesday’s numbers come after the state had a record-high week with 30,680 cases and health experts worry Labor Day gatherings will make the ongoing surge spike even more.

And all that comes has hospitals and health care providers are facing the worst crisis since the pandemic began, even with relief from federal teams and the National Guard providing only temporary relief.

Wednesday’s report included 4,468 new cases, which pushes the state’s total to 609,924. The 30 deaths raised the total lost to COVID-related causes to 7,935, meaning the state likely will cross the grim 10,000 mark soon.

The 14.16% positivity rate is up from 13.74% Tuesday and other key indicators are just as worrisome.

The number of people hospitalized rose from 2,356 Tuesday to a record 2,424 Wednesday. The number of people in ICU climbed to 674 from 661 and the number of people on ventilators was 431, down only slightly from 433 Tuesday.