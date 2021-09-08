UPDATE: Arrest made in Pinebrook apartment complex fire

UPDATE POSTED 12:23 P.M., WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to the fire at the Pinebrook apartment complex.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, the fire has been determined to be incendiary in nature, meaning it was intentionally set. The origin and cause of the fire is known, but not ready to release yet.

The suspect is currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE POSTED 12 P.M., FRIDAY, SEPT. 3, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dogs visiting for a dog show this weekend may have saved some lives when a fire erupted in the Pinebrook apartment complex on Tates Creek Road early Friday morning.

And the man who tried to lead his family out of the apartment where they were staying said he was “greeted by a wall of fire” when he opened the door to escape.

Not ready to fully talk on camera, ‘Rich’ said he, his girlfriend, his 17-year-old daughter, his aunt and his aunt’s friend, along with their five dogs, were alerted to the fire when the dogs began barking, awaking the 17-year-old. She got everyone else up but the group had its escape blocked by the flames.

“We wondered how it spread so fast,” ‘Rich’ said.

They made it to the porch of the second-floor apartment where neighbors had begun to gather to try to assist.

‘Rich” and the others threw three of the dogs out and ‘Rich’ lowered his daughter and his aunt as far as he could before he had to drop them The two women ended up with broken legs and both underwent surgery Friday morning, he said.

‘Rich’, his girlfriend and the aunt’s friend all jumped and were helped by the bystanders below, he said.

He and his girlfriend spent much of Friday morning on the friend with insurance agents, friends and family.

“If it had just been the two of us and the others weren’t there, we’d have been in the bedroom, no telling what would have happened,” ‘Rich’ told a friend, recounting the harrowing experience.

While they were able to get three of the dogs out with them initially, they feared the other two would not survive. But after the flames were extinguished, firefighters found them and returned them to the aunt’s friend, sparking a joyous reunion on the scene and via telephone with those at the hospital.

“We all cheered,” ‘Rich’ said.

The said they think the fire started in the lower right apartment and spread to the unit above it plus the two on the left side of the stairwell that separates the units where ‘Rich’ lived with his girlfriend.

The tenant in the top right apartment was not at home and returned to the unit Friday morning. She lost her pet dog in the fire.

A firefighter was injured and was treated and released following the blaze.

UPDATE POSTED 6 A.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 3, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – At least three people are injured, including a firefighter, after an early-morning fire in Lexington.

One of the three, a woman who had to jump from a balcony, has potentially life-threatening injuries, according to firefighters. Another individual remains in serious condition.

Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said the department received reports of the fire just before 1 A.M., at 3650 Tates Creek Road, Pinebrook Apartments. When crews arrived, they found flames coming from four units.

Nearby resident Vickie Cox describes the scene, “We were watching TV and all of a sudden we heard a lot of screaming and carrying on outside. When we got out here, we could see the building next to us was completely engulfed, shooting through the roof.”

Resident Chelsea Hamblin and her roommate were coming from the laundry room when they saw the flames and rushed to help, encouraging as many as six people to jump from a second-floor balcony to escape. Their exit to the center stairwell was blocked by flames, leaving the jump as the only exit.

At least four apartments in the complex are damaged or destroyed, according to police.

Saas said the people in the units that caught fire were able to get out, except for two women from one of the units on the second floor. To escape the fire, they jumped from their balcony, both hurting their legs and one breaking her ankle in the process.

Saas said a firefighter was treated for burns and released.

The units are in a four-plex design with two on each side of a stairwell, one on top of the other. The fire was in building D with the heaviest flames in the two apartments on the right as you faced the fur, Hamblin described.

According to Saas, the fire has been put out but four units were completely destroyed, displacing the residents. Saas said the complex has relocated those residents for the night. The cause and origin of the fire are currently unknown.

Police say three dogs were rescued and given oxygen and are doing well. Two of the dogs

were rescued after the flames were extinguished from the apartment from which the people jumped. The two dogs were reunited with their joyful owner.