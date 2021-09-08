As hospital fills, Somerset plans COVID vaccine clinic

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – As COVID-19 cases reach record highs in the region, the City of Somerset and Healthy Somerset are hosting a free clinic in partnership with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) for members of the community to receive the vaccine.

LCDHD will set up its mobile unit from 2-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market on East Mt. Vernon Street downtown.

Appointments are not necessary — anyone wishing to receive the vaccine can come to the farmers’ market during that time window. LCDHD will administer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the clinic.

According to data from LCDHD, Pulaski County’s vaccination rate as of Sept. 7 is 45.69 percent. And of the district’s 16,914 COVID-19 cases since the vaccine became available, 94.74 percent of them were unvaccinated. LCDHD’s coverage area includes Pulaski, Russell, Taylor, Green, Wayne, Adair, Cumberland, Casey, Clinton and McCreary counties.

LCDHD also recorded a record number of new cases in a single day on Sept. 7 at 731 cases.

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck encourages all eligible residents who have not yet received the vaccine to do so, as it is the best path forward to protect one another, keep the economy open, provide relief to healthcare workers and the local hospital, and keep children in school safely.

“The numbers tell an important story,” Keck said. “They show the vaccine is safe and effective, and protecting people against hospitalization and death. While I do not believe in mandates for the vaccine, I believe taking the vaccine is how we begin to put this pandemic behind us. You can do something for yourself, your family and your community by choosing to receive the vaccine and I encourage everyone who can to do so.”

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital CEO Robert Parker said the hospital has been operating at the edge of capacity for several weeks.

“The overwhelming majority of our COVID-19 hospitalizations are patients who are unvaccinated,” Parker said. “Vaccination is the primary way that we will avoid further overwhelming the healthcare system here at home, in our region and across the state. If you are on the fence about getting vaccinated, please pick up the phone and call your physician to talk specifically about the vaccine. Together, we can turn the tide against COVID-19.”

LCDHD Executive Director Amy Tomlinson echoed the encouragement for residents to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine is the best option for preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death associated with COVID-19,” Tomlinson said. “It is free and readily available. We strongly encourage everyone to be vaccinated.”