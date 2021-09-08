Anti-abortion groups get do-over on Louisville buffer law

Commerce Lexington's Salute to Small Business celebrates and supports small businesses in the area. A variety of events have been planned leading up to the announcement of the new Small Business of the Year.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Anti-abortion groups challenging a new Louisville law will be given a second chance to make their case to a federal judge. The law creates a buffer zone that pushes protesters away from a downtown abortion clinic.
U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings declined to dismiss the groups’ lawsuit.
The judge ruled the plaintiffs misinterpreted the ordinance, thinking it encircled the entire city block. The new law passed in May creates a 10-foot-wide zone outside health care facilities, including the EMW Women’s clinic.
