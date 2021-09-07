Wayne County woman killed in crash involving semi

Maddie McQueen is a Lexington native who joined the ABC 36 News Team as an MMJ in June 2021. She studied journalism and sociology at the University of Georgia in Athens. She grew up with a love for theater which turned into a passion for storytelling. She interned with ABC 36 in 2019 getting hands-on experience and training. When Maddie isn't covering central Kentucky news, she enjoys being outside hiking or kayaking, spending time with friends exploring the city, and watching binge-worthy shows on Netflix. During football season, you can find her yelling "Go Dawgs!" and proudly sporting her red and black in a sea of blue and white. She is thrilled to be back in the Bluegrass telling the stories of people in her home state and she wants to hear from you! Send her a message on Facebook @MaddieMcQueenTV or Twitter @mcqueen_maddie with any story ideas or shoot her an email at mmcqueen@wtvq.com.