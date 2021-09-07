Wayne County woman killed in crash involving semi

By
Maddie McQueen
-
0
81
Source: MGN Online

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Commonwealth Journal reports a Wayne County woman was killed Tuesday morning when the pickup she was riding in collided with a semi at the intersection of Hal Rogers Parkway and Barnett Street. The Somerset Police Department says it responded just after 10:00 a.m.

According to police, the pickup was driven by 75-year old Phillip Turner, who was flown to UK Hospital in Lexington with severe injuries. Police say his passenger, 76-year old Luta Turner, died at the scene.

- Advertisement -

Somerset Police say its reconstruction team was on the scene for three hours with the parkway partially closed for an hour. The Somerset Police Department was assisted at the scene by Somerset Fire Department and Somerset-Pulaski EMS.