Kentucky Blood Centers set Patriot Day blood drives Sept. 10-11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Blood Center is hosting blood drives in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at all six of its donor centers Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11.

Donors who come out to these special drives will receive a commemorative 20th anniversary shirt recognizing those lives lost or forever changed by the terrorist attacks on our country on September 11, 2001.

Donors will also be entered to win a 2021 All-Wheel Drive Toyota Camry. The Camry is the second of two cars KBC is giving away this summer and Saturday is the final day to get registered to win by donating.

Kentucky Blood Center’s donor centers will be open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday for the event.

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

KBC is currently encouraging appointments to ensure social distancing; walk-ins will be allowed as space permits. Face coverings are required when donating. To schedule a blood donation or if you would like more information about hosting a blood drive at your business, place of worship or in your community, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

Blood donors must be 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-olds can donate with a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Celebrating more than 50 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.