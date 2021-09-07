Credit card skimmer found on gas pumps prompts Georgetown Police warning

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A credit card skimmer found on gas pumps at a convenience store in Georgetown has police warning motorists to check their credit or debit cards.
It’s also a good reminder of being attentive anytime when using gas pumps.
“We received a report on September 3 of a fraudulent credit card skimming device found at one of the self-serve gas pumps at Valero located at 2003 Paris Pike,” Georgetown Police posted on the department’s Facebook page.
“It is possible that more skimmers have been placed on ATMs or gas pumps in Georgetown. #GPD is reminding the public to be on the lookout for these devices whenever utilizing their credit cards at these types of locations,” the department continued.
Indications a skimmer has been placed on a machine are:
• Wires seen sticking out of the card reader.
• The card reader is loose or appears damaged.
• Tape or tape residue on the card reader slot.
• The card reader looks different or off-color from the rest of the machine.
If a fraudulent device appears to be affixed to the machine, notify the bank/store management and make sure the local police have been contacted. It is also recommended that consumers frequently go online and check accounts for unusual or unauthorized activity.
Those who have used a credit card at the Paris Pike Valero and suspect there may be fraudulent activity on it, contact Detective Young at 502-863-7826 ext. 824 or at todd.young@georgetownpolice.org.
