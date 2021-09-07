Credit card skimmer found on gas pumps prompts Georgetown Police warning

“We received a report on September 3 of a fraudulent credit card skimming device found at one of the self-serve gas pumps at Valero located at 2003 Paris Pike,” Georgetown Police posted on the department’s Facebook page.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A credit card skimmer found on gas pumps at a convenience store in Georgetown has police warning motorists to check their credit or debit cards.

• The card reader looks different or off-color from the rest of the machine.

If a fraudulent device appears to be affixed to the machine, notify the bank/store management and make sure the local police have been contacted. It is also recommended that consumers frequently go online and check accounts for unusual or unauthorized activity.

Those who have used a credit card at the Paris Pike Valero and suspect there may be fraudulent activity on it, contact Detective Young at 502-863-7826 ext. 824 or at todd.young@georgetownpolice.org.