Baptist Health Richmond changes visitation in response to COVID

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Due to the continued surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, Baptist Health Lexington has updated its visitor guidelines.

“Everyone at Baptist Health is dedicated to the safety of our patients and staff. With the current spike in COVID-19 cases and the rise of community transmission rates, it is imperative that we minimize exposure,” said Greg Repass, MD, vice president of Clinical Support and Physician Specialty Services.

- Advertisement -

Effective Tuesday, Sept. 7, visiting hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visiting hours for Maternity Floors are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

One person will be allowed to visit per day, visitor must wear a mask over their nose and mouth and stay inside the patient’s room during the visit.

Some site specific variations will be communicated locally based on physical restrictions of waiting space or clinic space.

Baptist Health asks the community to please use caution before visiting and to check the complete visitor guidelines available at Baptisthealth.com/Lexington.

To find out where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, go to vaccine.ky.gov.