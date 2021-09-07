Annual ‘Chalk the Walk’ promotes Suicide Prevention Week

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sept. 5 – 11 is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Week.

Baptist Health Richmond is inviting the community to join its staff Thursday, Sept. 9 for the 3rd annual Chalk the Walk to raise suicide awareness for those — friends, family and co-workers — who may be battling a mental health condition.

The kick-off event for Chalk the Walk will be streamed on Facebook LIVE at 10 a.m. on Baptist Health Richmond’s Facebook page to promote the safety and health of the community due to the safety recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Now, more than ever, we recognize the necessity to support mental health and wellness. Although we can’t physically be together, we can utilize Chalk the Walk as a way to emotionally connect with one another and our community,” said Katelyn Arvin, LPCC, Baptist Health Richmond Behavioral Health Clinical Manager.

Behavioral Health clinical therapists will share remarks about the importance of decreasing the stigma for suicide prevention awareness and how the community can support those in need of medical help.

Chalk will be available at the Baptist Health Richmond Security checkpoint from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Community partners are invited to drive through to pick up chalk to use at their local businesses and organizations to help spread messages of hope and encouragement.

“Suicide awareness and prevention is about creating space for hope. We want individuals in our community to know they are never completely alone. Every human being matters and by coming together as a community, I hope we can create a culture of empowerment and hope,” said Arvin. “No one should have to struggle in silence. Chalk the Walk is a visual representation of a community coming together to support one another. Reaching out for support is a sign of strength, not weakness!”

For information about Chalk the Walk, call 859.625.3675.

If having suicidal thoughts, Baptist Health Richmond’s helpline is available to answer questions 24/7. Call 800.395.4435 to take the first step to finding help.