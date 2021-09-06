Labor Day Queen and court crowned in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tewana Nance was named the 2021 Labor Day Queen in Winchester, according to The Winchester Sun.

The report says Nance is a junior at George Rogers Clark High School.  She was selected among four finalists at Broadway Missionary Baptist Church in Winchester, according to the report.

Aaliyah Parker was named first runner-up.  The other three finalists were DeSaylla Baker, Calleha Clark and Tauren Oldham, according to the newspaper.

The queen is chosen each year by a panel of judges comprised of former queens.  The crowning is usually part of the festivities in conjunction with the Winchester Labor Day Parade; however, this year the parade was canceled for a second straight year due to COVID-19, according to the report.

The parade’s Grand Marshal, Ron Davis, was also honored at the event, according to the newspaper.

Evon Gantt, a freshman at George Rogers Clark High School, was named Junior Queen.  Ellyn Ruth Dore, a kindergarten student at Shearer Elementary School, was named Little Queen, and Ja’Corey Ray, a fourth-grader at Shearer Elementary, was named Little King, according to The Winchester Sun.

