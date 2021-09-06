Flipped pickup slows traffic on I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man escaped serious injury after a wild ride that back up Labor Day traffic on I-75 for about four miles Monday.

The accident happened at about noon Monday when the man lost control of the Ford Explorer he was driving and it rolled down the middle of the interstate, coming to rest on its wheels at the 100.3 mile marker southbound.

The man got out of the truck and ran away several feet because it contained several canisters of some kind of gas.

Onc the scene was secured, he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Traffic was backed up southbound almost to the 104 mile marker and northbound traffic was slowed by fire vehicles and onlooking motorists.