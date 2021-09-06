COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic Wednesday in Clay County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – In an effort to get more people vaccinated in Clay County, a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
It’s billed as, ‘Take 1 For The Team.’
It’s scheduled from 9:00 a.m. until Noon at Phillips Diversified Manufacturing on Industrial Park Road in Manchester.
The clinic is being hosted by Volunteers of America, Advent Health and sponsored by the Kentucky Association of Health Plans.
Organizers say the drive-thru clinic is about bringing vaccines to places where people feel comfortable in a place they’re familiar with and can talk to people they know who have been vaccinated.
For added incentive, those who get vaccinated will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win $500 or an iPad.
For more information, click here.