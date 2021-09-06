$300 federal unemployment benefit runs out Sept. 6

September 6 will mark the end of those additional payments through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. The program has been in place since March 2020.

More than half the states already have stopped paying out the extended benefits.

Individuals eligible for unemployment insurance benefits in Kentucky will still be able to get the regular benefit amount given by the state as long as they are complying with the work search requirement and supplying proper information.

When the state’s work search requirement for UI payments was reinstated May 9, the Kentucky Chamber highlighted its “Who’s Hiring” program which compiles and shares open positions across the state.

“Who’s Hiring” launched in March 2020 to help highlight the many open positions in all areas of the state in the midst of the pandemic. More than 110,000 jobs have been posted on the Kentucky Chamber’s website over the last year.