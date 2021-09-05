Retired Stanford Police Officer who died from COVID-19 is laid to rest

According to the Stanford Police Department, Morris was also a substitute teacher, a mason, and a lion. He spearheaded the annual 'Shop with a Cop' program so every child in the community would have a Christmas.
STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A recently retired Stanford Police Officer who died from COVID-19 was laid to rest Saturday.
Detective Tim Morris retired in December after serving in the department for years.
He was also the president and a founding member of the local fraternal order of police chapter.
It is a heavy loss for family, friends and the community.
