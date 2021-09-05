Fall Edition of Bluegrass Creative Market begins

Broadway Clay partnered with the Franklin County Humane Society for their second empty bowls event of the year. All sales of the dog or cat bowls purchased in the studio will go directly to animals in need.
A 39-year-old man was operating a razor style UTV when he was ejected from it. He was taken to Saint Claire Healthcare where he was pronounced dead at 11:57 P.M.
A woman riding in the UTV with him was also taken to the hospital and then airlifted to a trauma center.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s quarterly Bluegrass Creative Market began its ‘Fall Edition’ market Sunday at the Oleika Shriners Temple at 326 Southland Drive in Lexington.
Last year, the market was created by local artist and event coordinator Marie Pullen as a way to help artists struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic. The fall market saw 60 vendors gather in and outside of the temple. Items for sale included everything from knives and soap to leather goods and wall art.
“We want people to shop local, we love to support our local artists and makers. And so this is a wonderful place for people to come and support 50, 60, 70 artists and makers all in one place,” said Pullen.
A holiday market will be held November 6-7.
