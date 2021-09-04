Morehead State falls in opener to James Madison, 68-10

Senior wide receiver BJ Byrd hauled in a career-high nine catches for 127 yards as Morehead State football opened its 2021 season at No. 2 James Madison Saturday night. After hanging tight for a half with the Dukes, the home team outscored the Eagles 51-7 in the final 30 minutes to win 68-10.

MOREHEAD, Ky. (Morehead State Athletics) — Senior wide receiver BJ Byrd hauled in a career-high nine catches for 127 yards as Morehead State football opened its 2021 season at No. 2 James Madison Saturday night. After hanging tight for a half with the Dukes, the home team outscored the Eagles 51-7 in the final 30 minutes to win 68-10.

Byrd, a preseason All-Pioneer League pick, was targeted a game-high 16 times. Senior quarterback Mark Pappas finished with 243 passing yards but was picked off three times. The Eagles turned the ball over four times and were unable to create any Duke mistakes with the possession. MSU was also held to negative-57 yards rushing as three JMU sacks resulted in 40 yards lost.

A bright spot for the Eagles was a 12-play, 91 yard drive in the third quarter that finished with a two-yard score by senior back Issiah Aguero.

MSU also got a 33-yard successful field goal by graduate student Andrew Foster that made it a 7-3 game in the first quarter.

The Eagles finished with 196 total yards and were only penalized four times, including just three until the final five minutes.

Defensively. junior Khiyree Keith led the way with seven total stops. Preseason All-PFL linebacker Vincent Winey was in on 1.5 tackles for loss, along with junior lineman Devon Connors also with 1.5 behind the line.

Morehead State returns home Saturday to host Union (Ky.) for Family Weekend. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET at Jayne Stadium.

