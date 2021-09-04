Georgetown College opens its season with win over Ave Maria, 42-10

Georgetown College football returned several of its explosive offensive weapons – Jake Johnson, Darius Barbour, Isaiah Cobb – and a stacked defense anchored by two All-Americans from the postseason finish this past spring. However, with a new quarterback under center it was going to be how would it all come together.

GEORGETOWN, KY (GC ATHLETICS)- Georgetown College football returned several of its explosive offensive weapons – Jake Johnson, Darius Barbour, Isaiah Cobb – and a stacked defense anchored by two All-Americans from the postseason finish this past spring. However, with a new quarterback under center it was going to be how would it all come together.

Saturday, against Ave Maria University, it clicked well and quickly. The Tigers (1-0) scored three unanswered touchdowns and cruised to a 42-10 lead.

“That (quick start) was a tribute to our defense, because they were pretty dominant early on,” said coach Bill Cronin. “Even though they gave up a little bit (of yardage), I think they’re going to be pretty good once a few guys grow up. We’ve got to come together a little closer and continue to play hard.”

The offense converted 63 percent of its third down conversations, while the defense held the Gyrenes to just 25 percent.

Brandon Burgess went 18-of-27 for 282 yards and three touchdowns in two-plus quarters of action. The scores came all in the first half as he found Darius Barbour on the first drive and Aaron Maggard on the ensuing for a 14-0 edge.

“I liked the aggressiveness. I thought the quarterback situation proved to be pretty solid,” Cronin said. “(Burgess) still has some work to do, but I think he’s going to be a good player.”

Burgess engineered a four-play, 94-yard drive just before halftime that was capped by a beautifully placed ball to Jake Johnson for a 73-yard score and a 28-7 edge at the break.

“They were single-covering us there, and any time we get Jake in single coverage, we’re going to be OK, I think,” Cronin said. “We’re pretty good on the other side, too, and I think people are going to have to balance up and play us more even. It was good to see. We were spreading the ball around pretty good.”

Six receivers had two or more catches. Johnson and Barbour led the way in yards with 114 and 88 respectively. GC spread the ball around on the ground as well with five players with four or more rushes. Jalen Lumpkin and Isaiah Cobb chewed up the most with 38 and 36 respectively.

Defensively, GC had several highlight plays, forcing three turnovers and another fumble in that which the Gyrenes were fortunate enough to recover. The Tigers also had six sacks to push AMU back 43 yards, several at very opportune times. DJ White led with two sacks.

“(White) is a force in there, but he’s got a couple guys around him that if they focus on him, Marcus (Omosule) and (Ramero) Rock are going to make a difference,” Cronin said. “So it’s going to be tough to double-team him and do things to take him away.”

The Tigers are back in action 1:30 pm Saturday at Webber International. This was the start to legendary and Hall of Fame coach Cronin’s 25th season.