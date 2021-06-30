Volunteers renovating injured police officer’s home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While injured Lexington Police Officer Dawn Miller rebuilds her body and life, volunteers are rebuilding her house to make it more user-friendly when she returns home.
Officer Miller was badly injured on her way home from work in April when a driver, going the wrong way on New Circle Road in Lexington, collided with her police car. The other driver died, while Miller was taken to the hospital to begin a long road to recovery.
Since she is in a wheelchair, volunteers, including her fellow officers, are making her home ADA accessible.
Lexington firefighters widened the doorways. C&M Home Repair is donating time and services to make the bathroom ADA accessible.
Pemberton’s Painting and Renovations, Home Depot and Blue Wings of Hope have all donated money or materials to transform Miller’s home.
Renovation organizers say the goal is to get Officer Miller back in her home by mid-July.
For more information, or to donate to the renovation project, click here.
Checks can be mailed to:
P.O. Box 1851
Lexington, KY 40588
