Post offices open Saturday, closed July 5 for holiday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Post Offices will be closed on Monday, July 5, 2021, in observance of Independence Day.

There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Tuesday, July 6. The Post Office will be open regularly scheduled Saturday hours on July 3.

Customers who wish to purchase stamps, mail packages, or ship urgent letters or packages on July 4 may use the Self-Service Kiosks available at select post offices. The ATM-like kiosk accepts credit or debit cards only and can handle about 80 percent of typical postal transactions – like weigh packages and dispense postage for Priority Express, Priority, First-Class and Parcel Post mail. Self Service Kiosks are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.