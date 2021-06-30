Positivity rate edges toward 2%, cases up; incentive deadline Wednesday night

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID positivity rate continued its slow rise back toward 2% Wednesday.

According to the state’s Wednesday COVID report, the rate was 1.92%, up from 1.87% Tuesday. The state reported 351 new cases, up from 210 a week earlier on June 23 with 68 of the new cases in people 18 and younger, up from just 28 a week earlier.

Gov. Andy Beshear reminded Kentuckians that Wednesday, June 30 is the deadline to register for the first #ShotataMillion vaccination drawing at ShotataMillion.ky.gov.

The state still has no ‘red’ counties and now has just six in the ‘orange’ category, down from eight Tuesday. That’s up from a low of four last week.

Most counties are still in yellow although the number in “green’ continues to grow.

The state reported three new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky’s total death toll since the pandemic to 7,220.

Of the total cases, the state said 180 people are in the hospital, up from Tuesday but down from 196 last Tuesday, 51 are in ICU, down from 55 a week earlier, and 21 are still on a ventilator, down from 31 last week.

The full vaccination and COVID-19 report are updated on KyCovid19.Ky.gov .