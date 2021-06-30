UPDATE: Man charged with murder after Hal Rogers Parkway shooting

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
144
Photo credit: Janie Slaven via The Commonwealth Journal

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man is dead and another in custody after a shooting on the Hal Rogers Parkway — KY 80 — west of London in Laurel County.

The man was shot “multiple times” at about 2:20 p.m. near Glenda Lane, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department and the road was reopened at about 4:10 p.m.

Brian Eldridge, 46, of London was charged with murder in connection to the shooting. He was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.

Photo credit: Ashley Smith via The Sentinel-Echo

The man died from his injuries, according to the Echo-Sentinel newspaper and a suspect was stopped and held for questioning in Somerset until Laurel County investigators can get there, according to the newspaper.

The department said it doesn’t know many details or a motive for the shooting pending the questioning and further investigation.