UPDATE: Man charged with murder after Hal Rogers Parkway shooting

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man is dead and another in custody after a shooting on the Hal Rogers Parkway — KY 80 — west of London in Laurel County.

The man was shot “multiple times” at about 2:20 p.m. near Glenda Lane, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department and the road was reopened at about 4:10 p.m.

Brian Eldridge, 46, of London was charged with murder in connection to the shooting. He was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.

The man died from his injuries, according to the Echo-Sentinel newspaper and a suspect was stopped and held for questioning in Somerset until Laurel County investigators can get there, according to the newspaper.

The department said it doesn’t know many details or a motive for the shooting pending the questioning and further investigation.