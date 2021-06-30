Louisville Zoo launches latest Toyota Backyard Action Hero Guidebook, new kid’s club

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Students, educators and families wanting to learn about animals and conservation should check out the Louisville Zoo’s annual Toyota Backyard Action Hero Guidebook which is now available online.

The theme for the 2021 guidebook is animals forming relationships. It explores how some animals live alone, some live in groups and how they help or compete with each other. Through seeing what animal relationships look like and why they are formed, readers can learn about the natural world where competition can be a life-or-death struggle. Also discussed are the special relationships between various organisms, illustrating the benefit or detriment to the animals and how their relationships balance the ecosystem.

- Advertisement -

According to the Louisville Zoo, understanding these relationships can help develop an understanding of the world around us and how we fit into these relationships.

The guidebook is offered in a couple different versions. There is a simpler mobile version and an interactive desktop version that contains an interactive glossary, matching games and other fun activities.

The Toyota Backyard Action Hero Guidebook is available here.

Additionally, the Louisville Zoo has announced the new Louisville Zoo Kid’s Club. The club will keep teachers, children and families informed about what is happening at the Zoo. Kid’s Club will kick off with a virtual meeting on July 31.

To sign up and be among the first to know about fun programs, exclusive events and kid-focused content, check out the website.

Students who sign up by July 24 and submit a question about symbiosis will get a chance to win a Family Adventure Box.