Kentucky Utilities customers to pay more after rate hike approved

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Utilities customers will pay more for electricity beginning in July after the Kentucky Public Service Commission approved a rate increase.
The commission, which regulates utility companies, says the average KU customer will see an increase of $7.92 a month in their bill.
The rate increase is lower than KU requested and lower than the intervenor, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, had originally agreed on, according to the commission.
As part of the commission’s order, which was released Wednesday, KU will not seek another rate increase until 2025.
KU serves 77 counties in Kentucky.