Kentucky Fairness Campaign celebrates Pride milestones

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – As Pride Month comes to a close, the Fairness Campaign issued a statement celebrating the progress that was made in the Commonwealth over the past month.

The first acknowledgement went toward Gov. Andy Beshear’s proclamation designating June 2021 as “Pride Month.”

“Kentucky cannot reach its full potential if all people don’t feel supported to be themselves. Every single Kentuckian counts and no one should face discrimination or harassment because of who they are or whom they love,” said Gov. Beshear. “Discrimination against our LGBTQ siblings is absolutely unacceptable in this Commonwealth; All citizens, including our LGBTQ citizens, deserve the fundamental right to fairness, respect, and dignity, the right to be heard, and the right to be who they are.”

The organization also discussed the clarification made by the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights (KCHR) regarding the application of the 2020 ruling made by the U.S. Supreme Court in Bostock v. Clayton County, Ga. The ruling enforces sex discrimination protections at the statewide level in employment and housing including LGBTQ people.

On the KCHR website’s “Frequently Asked Questions” section, when asked “I believe I have been discrimated against based on my sexual orientation/gender identity. Can I file a claim with KCHR?” the commision states, “Yes, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, 590 U.S ___ (2020) and Presidential Executive Order 13988, KCHR will accept cases of sexual orientation and gender identity in complaints involving employment or housing. These cases are filed under the protected class of sex.”

Preferred pronouns was also added by KCHR to the state’s discrimination complaint form.

Other recognition went to legislative action that was taken in support of the LGBTQ community.

State Representative Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green) pre-filed the HEROES Act. The legislation would restore state veterans benefits to LGBTQ servicemembers who were discriminated under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and before. Currently titled Bill Request 102, the legislation is cosponsored by State Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson of Lexington.

“People who’ve served their country honorably and courageously deserve the full rights and benefits that they’re owed, regardless of who they are or who they love,” said Minter. “We have to right the wrongs that were done to LGBTQ veterans before the official policy of discrimination ended, and that starts with restoring their benefits.”

Other pro-LGBTQ bills pre-filed for the Kentucky 2022 General Assembly include bi-partisan Statewide Fairness Laws pre-filed by State Rep. Lisa Willner (D-Louisville), State Rep. Kim Banta (R-Fort Mitchell), Rep. Minter, and House Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins (D-Louisville), the Rep. Banta and Rep. Willner’s Youth Mental Health Protection Act to ban “conversion therapy” on Kentucky youth, and Rep. Banta’s bill to repeal Kentucky’s sodomy statute that was struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court in Kentucky v. Wasson in 1992.

The Fairness Campaign is also celebrating its 30th anniversary. The campaign was announced on June 29, 1991 by 10 Louisvillians at the fifth annual March for Justice advocating for LGBTQ rights.

Over that time, 22 Kentucky municipalities have approved local Fairness Ordinances prohibiting LGBTQ discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations: Louisville (1999), Lexington (1999), Covington (2003), Vicco (2013), Frankfort (2013), Morehead (2013), Danville (2014), Midway (2015), Paducah (2018), Maysville (2018), Henderson (2019), Dayton (2019), Georgetown (2019), Versailles (2019), Bellevue (2019), Highland Heights (2019), Fort Thomas (2020), Woodford County (2020), Cold Spring (2020), Newport (2020), Crescent Springs (2021), and Augusta (2021).

Two additional cities have adopted partial Fairness Ordinances that extend some LGBTQ discrimination protections, including Ashland (housing protections) and Cynthiana (housing and public accommodations protections).

Last week, Fort Mitchell approved a first reading of its Fairness Ordinance, which is expected to pass in July.