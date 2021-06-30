EKU Athletics announces “One Of One” initiative and partnership with NOCAP Sports

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Sports) – Eastern Kentucky University athletics announced the launch of One of One, a comprehensive initiative that will provide student-athletes with the tools and processes needed to effectively understand, develop and maximize their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities now permitted by the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the NCAA.

On June 24, Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order (PDF)permitting student-athletes in the Commonwealth to earn revenue from their name, image, and likeness beginning July 1, 2021.

Through a new partnership with NOCAP Sports, EKU student-athletes are well-positioned to capitalize on their unique, individual brands.

“This is certainly an exciting time in college athletics and I’m thankful for our staff as we’ve proactively prepared to enter into the NIL era. Our One of One program is further proof of our commitment to a student-athlete experience based on excellence,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan said. “Just as we prioritize academics and competition, we are wholly committed to supporting our student-athletes personally with their NIL opportunities. This partnership with NOCAP provides our student-athletes with an outstanding platform, and is a great step towards our ultimate goal of establishing an innovative program that will be the envy of our peers. This is one more example of why EKU is The School of Opportunity.”

NOCAP Sports is an accessible and comprehensive athlete marketing platform with no contracts or fees. NOCAP provides student-athletes with a robust suite of compliance and education tools to easily manage and maximize their name, image, and likeness value.

NOCAP offers exclusive access to the most lucrative brands and deal opportunities that can only be

found within the NOCAP network. NOCAP has a fully automated monitoring system of NCAA and compliance rules that eliminates the compliance and documentation burden for schools and proactively protects student-athlete eligibility. NOCAP’s vast wealth of educational resources will set student-athletes up for success in the new NIL era.

NOCAP’s education partners provide resources to teach student-athletes everything they need to know from financial literacy, social media, branding and entrepreneurship, to trademarks and LLCs.

“With regulations around name, image and likeness finally changing tomorrow, we are excited to welcome the first Kentucky-based school to the NOCAP platform,” said Nicholas Lord, NOCAP’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited that the Eastern Kentucky athletics department is taking this new era on with the technology and resources needed to help their student-athletes compliantly capitalize on their NIL!”

EKU athletics will continue its partnership with INFLCR as the department’s content platform. This partnership allows student-athletes to have exclusive access to content, which allows them to build their personal brands on social media.

NOCAP Sports was co-founded by Nicholas Lord, a former entrepreneurial student-athlete; Casey Floyd, former director of compliance at the University of Michigan; and Stan Golubtsov, former Fortune 500 Chief Technology Officer.

NOCAP Sports is a comprehensive NIL platform that provides every athlete, regardless of school, sport, level or background, equal access to the best technology, resources and NIL opportunities to succeed in the NIL era.