Dozens turn out for free food at Nathaniel Mission

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dozens of people showed up at Nathaniel Mission on Wednesday for the opportunity to pick up groceries free of charge.
From 11 A.M. until 1 P.M., the public was invited to come and take what they needed. Food items ranged from meat and produce to pastries and snacks.
According to a post shared by Nathaniel Mission, “Through our partnership with God’s Pantry, we have an abundance of great produce, frozen meat, bakery goods, dry goods, and more available at our Mission Market today!”
No verification was needed to shop.
According to organizers, a store that closed in Kentucky donated all the food.
Nathaniel Mission handed out all of the donated food Wednesday but if anyone missed out and is in need, its’ regular Mission Market is available every Tuesday through Thursday from 11 A.M. until 12 P.M.
Nathaniel Mission works to provide assistance to those in need in Fayette County through feeding programs, health clinics and more. You can read more HERE.
