Closures scheduled for Versailles Road/US 60 in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled project for Versailles Road/US 60.
Temporary closures for approaches/lanes will be necessary for traffic loop work, base failure repairs, milling and paving operations. The anticipated completion date for the entire project is Monday, November 15.
Note:
- operations will be in effect each week beginning with Monday evenings and continuing through the week until Friday evenings/Saturday mornings (7 a.m. each evening until 6 a.m. the following morning)
- at least one lane will remain open all times for motorists
- no operations will be performed during holidays
Versailles Road/US 60
- work will begin at Oxford Circle (milepoint 6.115) and extend east to Angliana Avenue (milepoint 7.400)
- a distance of 01.28 miles
Wednesday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 7 – work begins this evening, Wednesday, June 30 at 7 p.m.
- traffic loops will be tested/replaced – existing loops will be examined for their functioning condition and replaced if deemed necessary (these are the traffic loops that send messages to traffic signals when a vehicle is waiting at the light)
- cones will be in place to block off approaches for work locations
Wednesday, July 7 through Tuesday, July 13
- base failure (asphalt) repairs will be in effect
- the repairs will need to settle for seven (7) days prior to milling and paving operations
Wednesday, July 21 through Monday, November 15
- milling and paving work will be performed
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.