Closures scheduled for Versailles Road/US 60 in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled project for Versailles Road/US 60.

Temporary closures for approaches/lanes will be necessary for traffic loop work, base failure repairs, milling and paving operations. The anticipated completion date for the entire project is Monday, November 15.

Note:

operations will be in effect each week beginning with Monday evenings and continuing through the week until Friday evenings/Saturday mornings (7 a.m. each evening until 6 a.m. the following morning)

at least one lane will remain open all times for motorists

no operations will be performed during holidays

Versailles Road/US 60

work will begin at Oxford Circle (milepoint 6.115) and extend east to Angliana Avenue (milepoint 7.400)

a distance of 01.28 miles

Wednesday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 7 – work begins this evening, Wednesday, June 30 at 7 p.m.

traffic loops will be tested/replaced – existing loops will be examined for their functioning condition and replaced if deemed necessary (these are the traffic loops that send messages to traffic signals when a vehicle is waiting at the light)

cones will be in place to block off approaches for work locations

Wednesday, July 7 through Tuesday, July 13

base failure (asphalt) repairs will be in effect

the repairs will need to settle for seven (7) days prior to milling and paving operations

Wednesday, July 21 through Monday, November 15

milling and paving work will be performed

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.