Bell County man picked up on fugitive warrant for Tenn. death

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 25-year-old Middlesboro man was arrested Monday night in Bell County on a fugitive warrant from Tennessee in connection with a Nov. 27, 2019 shooting death.

According to WRIL radio, 25-year-old Jacob McGeorge of Middlesboro was picked up Tuesday night by U.S. Marshals with help from the Middlesboro Police Department.

McGeorge originally had been charged with criminal homicide and later was indicted for second-degree homicide in Claiborne County, Tenn., in connection with the shooting death of 40-year-old Charles Bussell on Nov. 27, 2019. Bussell was found shot in a car that had crashed on Highway 63 in Speedwell, Tenn., according to the WRIL report.

After being charged, McGeorge posted bond in Tennessee but because of him not showing up for court in the past, a Tennessee judge recently revoked his bond, prompting the arrest warrant that was served this week, the radio station reported.